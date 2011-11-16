2011 Year End Letter from Ron Yager

Dear Friends of WLAE:

As I look back and reflect on 2011, I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank you, our loyal stakeholders, for your support of WLAE during the past year. Whether it was through financial means, words of encouragement, volunteerism or prayer, your generosity is always much needed and greatly appreciated. This past year we lost the founder of WLAE, Archbishop Philip M. Hannan. In 1984, Archbishop Hannan created WLAE as a way to use emerging media to educate, inform and inspire the people of New Orleans. Archbishop Hannan’s vision still holds true today as many of the core values that he established at WLAE are ongoing, especially in the presentation of The Daily Mass on television and around the world via the internet. Archbishop Hannan was truly a man ahead of his time and will be missed by everyone who was touched by his incredible life.

As a way to honor Archbishop Hannan, WLAE has created a tribute DVD featuring the Archbishop in several past productions and programs. Some of the highlights of the DVD include the Papal visit of Pope John Paul II from1987, The Three Archbishops of New Orleans from the Church Alive television series and a feature about the Catholic Foundation. WLAE would be happy to send you a copy of this DVD as our thank-you gift for any contribution that you make to our annual appeal at $50 or above. For any contributions made at $100 or more, we will also send you a DVD of the Archbishop Hannan Funeral Mass. You can order these items on the shop page on the WLAE website.

Your year-end donation is fully tax deductible and will help us keep some of your favorite programs on the air such as The News Hour, Charlie Rose, Greater New Orleans and the Daily Mass from St. Louis Cathedral.

Please know that WLAE is here to serve you and the viewers of Southeast Louisiana. Once again, I thank each of you for financially and prayerfully supporting our efforts and send my warmest holiday wishes to you and your family. Your gift of support, however large or small, goes a long way to help making WLAE- More Than Television.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Ron Yager

Vice President & General Manager

WLAE-TV