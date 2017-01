WLAE and Covington Mayor, Mike Cooper, hosted Celebrate the Journey a red carpet gala event. The soiree was created to premier the latest documentary from WLAE and LAE Productions entitled “The Story of Covington ~A 200 Year Journey. The gala was attended by the many of the films underwriters and local dignitaries.

Here are some of the guests as they entered the Fuhrmann Performing Arts Center in the heart of downtown Covington.