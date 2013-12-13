Support WLAE During This Holiday Season

Dear Friend:

When you or a family member looks for quality television programming that educates the mind and inspires the soul, where do you turn?

If you are like many in our community, you watch WLAE-TV – New Orleans Public Television.

Why?

Because you know that WLAE brings wholesome television programs that inform and entertain right to your home. And you also know that you’ll get to experience the best that local public television has to offer produced by a talented and caring team of broadcast professionals.

Your contributions have helped make WLAE the award-winning television station that it is. We are so grateful to you for supporting our efforts. Thanks to you, WLAE has touched the lives of thousands with our productions of The Daily Mass from St. Louis Cathedral, Go Coast: Louisiana, Hello Health, The Story of Covington and Glory Days: The Catholic League of New Orleans, just to name a few.

WLAE is your local community public television station. We exist to serve you with programming that educates and enlightens.

In this uncertain economic time, the Station counts on your support – now more than ever. Your gift is extremely important to WLAE because it provides resources that make an immediate impact – that will help sustain us through these interesting – and tough – times.

Your gift of $50, $100, $500 or $1,000 can make all the difference to everyone here who works to serve you with the programs and community outreach that we provide. Please consider making as generous a gift as you can.

As technology advances, WLAE is committed to staying on the cutting edge – for you and for every person in our region who values this important resource. Please help to make this possible with

your contribution.

Your donation will make a world of difference. I promise you.

Thank you so much for your help. May you have a blessed Christmas season and a prosperous and Happy New Year!

Rev. Thomas E. Chambers, C.S.C., Ph.D.

President

Ron Yager

V.P. & General Manger