WLAE Moves to HD on Cox

On Tuesday, June 16th, WLAE will be moving to Channel 714 and 1014 on Cox in Orleans and Jefferson Parish. This channel move on Cox will allow viewers to experience WLAE programs in high definition. Also, WLAE will launch our additional multi-cast channels MHz on Ch. 130, Catholic TV on Ch. 131 and V-me on Ch. 132. This means that WLAE will no longer be on analog Ch. 14. Cox customers should contact the following for more information:

Cox Solution Stores in New Orleans area:

3131 Elysian Fields, New Orleans, LA 70122 . (504) 358-6623

5029 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 . (504) 358-6720

2121 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001 . (504) 358-6970