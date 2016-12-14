Christmas Appeal 2016

Dear Friend of WLAE:

As 2016 draws to a close and the Christmas season is upon us, I am thankful to all of you for your continued support of WLAE. The past year was extremely difficult as the station unexpectedly had to move and relocate our entire TV studio and broadcast facility. This was a daunting task that took nine months to complete from start to finish. With the help of our loyal and determined staff, friends, volunteers and prayer, we did it! Throughout the entire process we remained on the air, continued producing quality programming and even won a few awards along the way.

Three new episodes from our Go Coast: Louisiana series and the recent premiere of our documentary A Legacy of Love – Henriette Delille and the Sisters of the Holy Family were outstanding additions to our fall schedule.

As we now can look forward to 2017, we have several exciting projects in the works including the new documentary film Leah Chase – The Queen of Creole Cuisine and several projects leading up to the tri-centennial anniversary of the Catholic Church in New Orleans.

Since 1984, WLAE has been broadcasting quality television programming that educates, informs and inspires the lives of many in our community. During this holiday season, I am truly grateful for our viewers, stakeholders and friends of WLAE who value and support the services that we provide to the residents of Southeast Louisiana.

As you prepare for your year-end giving, please consider a financial gift today to help us continue, sustain and expand our good work. May you and your family have a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year!

Ron Yager

Vice President and General Manager

WLAE-TV